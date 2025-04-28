Finn Wolfhard shares his honest experience with Willem Dafoe in 'The Legend of Ochi'

Finn Wolfhard dishes on challenges of working with Willem Dafoe in 'The Legend of Ochi'

Finn Wolfhard, who got fame from Stranger Things, has co-starred with Willem Dafoe for a fantasy adventure movie, The Legend of Ochi.

While appearing for an interview with People, the IT actor candidly discussed his working experience with Dafoe.

Referring to the 69-year-old actor's previous villain's role as Norman Osborn in Spider-Man, the 22-year-old actor admitted that it was hard for him to not view him as his famous villain character.

Heaping praise on Dafoe, Wolfhard said, “Whenever I would hear his voice, I'd be like, 'Oh, my God! He's real.' He's in every movie of all time, and his voice is so iconic, and his acting is so legendary."

Recalling career guidance that he received from Dafoe, he told the outlet, “I had a lot of great conversations with him, and I asked him about what it was like as a theater actor in New York in the '70s and '80s. It was really cool to pick his brain about that stuff."

In the fantasy children’s movie, the little girl named Yuri, played by Helena Zengel, is on her way to reunite the young forest creature, Ochi, to his family.

Before concluding, the Hollywood actor shared, "I really got to watch him, and through watching him, I feel like I learned a lot about acting and the craft of acting. ... He's just always been someone who I think just is in it for the art of it."

The Legend of Ochi was released in cinemas on April 25, 2025.