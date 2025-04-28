Cyndi Lauper, Chubby Checker receive a high honor at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Chubby Checker: REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid/File Photo / Cyndi Lauper at Pyramid Stage for Glastonbury Festival/ REUTERS/Dylan Martinez/File Photo

Cyndi Lauper and Chubby Checker have just found themselves being celebrated at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for the work they've done in the grunge rock genre.

The Twist singer Chubby Checker, pop star Cyndi Lauper and grunge rock band Soundgarden were among the acts chosen for induction this year into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

American Idol host Ryan Seacrest announced the 2025 inductees during the ABC singing competition show on Sunday.

Others selected for the Rock Hall in Cleveland included English rock group Bad Company, hip-hop act Outkast, rock and blues singer Joe Cocker and garage rock duo The White Stripes.

The artists will be inducted during a ceremony that will stream live on Disney+ (DIS.N), opens new tab from Los Angeles on Nov. 8.

Inductees were chosen by fans and industry experts. Artists must have released their first recording at least 25 years ago to be eligible.

A singer and dancer, the now 83-year-old Checker was known for popularizing various dance styles including the twist and the limbo in the 1960s.

Bad Company came together in 1973 and recorded hits such as Feel Like Makin' Love and the self-titled Bad Company.

British singer Cocker made the music charts with songs such as You are So Beautiful and Up Where We Belong with Jennifer Warnes, and was known for his legendary cover of The Beatles' With a Little Help from My Friends performed at Woodstock.

Lauper, 71, stood out in the 1980s during the heyday of music videos with her colorful hair and outfits and upbeat songs such as Girls Just Wanna Have Fun.

Soundgarden, part of the 1990s grunge rock scene in Seattle, was led by Chris Cornell, who died by suicide in 2017.

Hey Ya! band Outkast was formed in Atlanta by Big Boi and Andre 3000 in 1992. The White Stripes, from Detroit, led a resurgence of garage rock in the 2000s.