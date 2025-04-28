Bella Ramsey gets honest about the 'toughest scene' to film in 'The Last Of Us'

Bella Ramsey shares 'virtually impossible' scene for them in 'The Last Of Us'

Bella Ramsey, who uses they/them pronoun, has just now opened up about the hardest scene they have filmed in the recently released episode of The Last Of Us.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actor candidly discussed the challenges they faced while filming episode 3 of season 2.

“Oh God, in the closet, that was the hardest [scene],” they began. “So I really struggle with crying in scenes. I can get a tear out, but that’s different to crying. And even getting the tear, it doesn’t come easy for me.”

In the previous episode, Abby (Kaitlyn Dever) killed Ramsey’s on-screen father Joel, played by Pedro Pascal, to avenge her's.

Revealing that the Game Of Thrones actor was 'really worried' about filming the toughest scene which had her crying on set. She called it 'virtually impossible' for her because she 'only cried in front of very limited people' in her life.

“That was the toughest one for me to shoot. I’ve tried [before in crying scenes] to think about something really sad in my own life and try and evoke emotions that way,” they continued.

Before concluding, Ramsey shared, “That doesn’t really work for me because it takes me out of the truth of the situation for Ellie. So I was remembering the happiest of memories that I have with Pedro.”