 
Geo News

Ben Affleck appears 'tired' amid reports of dispute with J.Lo over home sale

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez finalized their divorce in February

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 28, 2025

Ben Affleck ‘upset’ with JLo over sale price of former marital home
Ben Affleck ‘upset’ with JLo over sale price of former marital home

Ben Affleck looked “exhausted” as he stepped out in LA on Sunday amid reports that he and his ex-wife Jennifer Lopez were clashing over the sale of their $68 million formal marital home.

The actor and filmmaker, who finalized his divorce from Lopez in February, donned a beige coat over a gray vest with blue jeans and black shoes. 

This appearance comes after reports suggested that Affleck and Lopez are battling over details of the sale of the Beverly Hills mansion they used to live in.

As per the reports, Ben wants to lower the property’s price to sell it as soon as possible, but JLo thinks “they can get more money for the home, so she wants to keep the price as is.”

“Ben just wants to get rid of it because their divorce is over and he wants to cut all ties and have it be done," the insider told Us Weekly.

The confidant further claimed that the Justice League actor even wants to “reduce the price” to get it to move quickly.

Meghan Markle's ‘compulsiveness desperation' gets exposed: ‘I feel sorry for her'
Meghan Markle's ‘compulsiveness desperation' gets exposed: ‘I feel sorry for her'
Gwyneth Paltrow emerges as Kylie Jenner's 'biggest supporter'
Gwyneth Paltrow emerges as Kylie Jenner's 'biggest supporter'
Cyndi Lauper, Chubby Checker receive a high honor at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
Cyndi Lauper, Chubby Checker receive a high honor at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
Finn Wolfhard shares his honest experience with Willem Dafoe in 'The Legend of Ochi'
Finn Wolfhard shares his honest experience with Willem Dafoe in 'The Legend of Ochi'
Kelsea Ballerini deeply appreciates Lady Gaga for her artistic prowess
Kelsea Ballerini deeply appreciates Lady Gaga for her artistic prowess
'Bachelor' alum Alexis Water exchanges vows with longtime boyfriend
'Bachelor' alum Alexis Water exchanges vows with longtime boyfriend
Jason Statham's fiancee Rosie reveals why they left LA for London
Jason Statham's fiancee Rosie reveals why they left LA for London
‘Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley takes off wedding band amid Paul Kemsley divorce
‘Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley takes off wedding band amid Paul Kemsley divorce