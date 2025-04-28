Ben Affleck appears 'tired' amid reports of dispute with J.Lo over home sale

Ben Affleck ‘upset’ with JLo over sale price of former marital home

Ben Affleck looked “exhausted” as he stepped out in LA on Sunday amid reports that he and his ex-wife Jennifer Lopez were clashing over the sale of their $68 million formal marital home.

The actor and filmmaker, who finalized his divorce from Lopez in February, donned a beige coat over a gray vest with blue jeans and black shoes.

This appearance comes after reports suggested that Affleck and Lopez are battling over details of the sale of the Beverly Hills mansion they used to live in.

As per the reports, Ben wants to lower the property’s price to sell it as soon as possible, but JLo thinks “they can get more money for the home, so she wants to keep the price as is.”

“Ben just wants to get rid of it because their divorce is over and he wants to cut all ties and have it be done," the insider told Us Weekly.

The confidant further claimed that the Justice League actor even wants to “reduce the price” to get it to move quickly.