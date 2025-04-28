Dwayne Johnson celebrates youngest daughter Tiana's 8th birthday

Dwayne Johnson pays heartfelt tribute to daughter Tiana on her 8th birthday

Dwayne Johnson is celebrating his youngest daughter Tiana Johnson’s 8th birthday!

Taking to his Instagram handle on Monday, the Moana star posted a heartwarming clip from the intimate celebrations of his little one.

The proud father distributes the cake to his daughter and her close friends in the footage.

"You know I’m not letting a bunch of little girls grow up telling a story about how The Rock killed our birthday cake,” he captioned the post.

"Their high-pitched shrieks in unison are the perfect way to spike your adrenaline!" added the father-of-three.

Concluding his touching note, the actor penned, "Happy Birthday to my youngest tornado, Tia! Love U baby."

For those unversed, Dwayne welcomed Tiana in April 2018 with his wife, Lauren Hashian.