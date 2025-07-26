Rachel Zegler makes ‘Evita' comeback despite illness

Rachel Zegler takes the stage post brief illness

Rachel Zegler took back her lead role in Evita!

This came after the Golden-Globe winning actress stepped out mid-show due to an illness but made it back on stage in London just one night after her exit.

Zegler is currently making her London stage debut as Eva Perón in director Jamie Lloyd's stripped-back revival of the Andrew Lloyd Webber classic rock opera, Evita.

As per PEOPLE magazine, at the London Palladium after Zegler stepped down from stage due to her illness, her understudy, Bella Brown, stepped into Eva's shoes after intermission.

It is also pertinent to mention that Brown’s version of Don't Cry for Me Argentina earned her a five-minute standing ovation.

Zegler returned on Friday to perform the notable Act 2 outdoor balcony scene in which she sings Don't Cry for Me Argentina, the most famous tune from composer Andrew Lloyd Webber and songwriter Tim Rice.

In the iconic scene, Eva sings from the balcony of the Presidential Palace to her adoring Argentinian supporters.

Lloyd stages the performance on the balcony of the London Palladium, with the public gathered below on Argyll Street in London recreating the historic moment.

Evita is the story about the controversial second wife of Argentine military leader-turned-president Juan Perón and would be running until September 6 in London.