Scheana Shay's hubby makes bombshell confession amid infidelity scandal

Scheana Shay's hubby Brock Davies breaks silence on his infidelity

Scheana Shay's husband, Brock Davies, has admitted that he cheated on his wife while she was pregnant.

The fitness trainer opened up about his affair on the latest episode of Scheana's podcast, Scheananigans.

“It was a se*ual affair. There was no dating. There was no courting," said Brock. "It was just purely that. Meet up and we’d have se*,” said Brock.

He revealed that it happened "multiple times over a three-week span."

Brock further said that he parted ways with the unnamed woman because "I felt horrible about it."

“I was like, ‘This is not OK, not doing this.’ And I pulled the pin and then I forgot about it,” he said.

For those unversed, Brock's affair was exposed when Scheana wrote about it in her new memoir, My Good Side.

"My whole body froze, and I remained in a state of paralyzed shock as he confessed that he’d cheated on me two years prior, when we were living in San Diego during the [COVID-19] pandemic, while I was pregnant with Summer," the Vanderpump Rules alum wrote in the book.

“As I sat there, feeling completely sick to my stomach, he admitted that — at the time — he was scared about being a father again, specifically about whether he even deserved to be, and he chose to deal with it by sleeping with someone else," she added.

Scheana and Brock tied the knot on August 23, 2022, and the couple shares a daughter, Summer Moon.