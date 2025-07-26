Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco take major step after wedding plans leak

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco boost wedding security after plans leak

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are reportedly "furious" over the revelation of their upcoming wedding plans.

On Friday, an insider spilled to the Daily Mail that the Calm Down singer and the music producer are beefing up security for their wedding after plans for the special day were leaked.

As per the source, Selena's primary concern is the safety and security of her A-list guests.

“Security for Selena’s wedding will be of the utmost importance because not only is she a public figure, many of the guests will be too,” the confidant told the outlet.

Selena is also considering implementing a no-phones policy at the event.

“She is going back and forth on whether or not to allow people to have their phones as an extra measure of security and privacy, along with the fact that she wants everyone to be present,” the insider said.

Another source revealed to the outlet that the couple is increasing security measures because they can't push back their wedding date due to their busy schedules.

“If it wasn’t just two months away they’d think about changing the celebrations, but that’s an impossible task and they don’t want to delay the wedding and find a new location,” the confidant said.

“Instead, they’re doubling up on security to make the event as private as possible," a tipster added.

For those unversed, Selena and Benny's nuptial plans were leaked earlier this month — including the guest list, date, and location.

The Love On songstress and the music producer will tie the knot in California this September.

“Selena and Benny’s wedding is going to be a two-day event in Montecito in September,” the insider told the outlet at the time.