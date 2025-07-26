‘Britain's Got Talent' judge quits reality show

‘Britain's Got Talent' judge walks out of hit reality show panel

The Britain’s Got Talent judge Bruno Tonioli has reportedly “quit” after two seasons on the ITV show.

As per The Sun, boxing star and singer, KSI is already in talks to take over his role along with Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden.

The 69-year-old, who previously judged the popular show Strictly Come Dancing, came on BGT in 2023 following David William’s exit from the show.

A source told the publication: “Bruno has officially quit Britain's Got Talent and they are hoping that KSI will replace him.”

“He absolutely loved being on the panel with Simon, Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden but Bruno just can't juggle his schedule with filming,” they added.

Clarifying that there have been no internal conflicts that are leading to his departure, the insider mentioned, “There is no bad blood and Bruno is leaving with a smile on his face.”

This comes after KSI made an appearance on BGT as a guest judge and sparked rumors amongst fans and audience that he would become a permanent judge over which Bruno seemed encouraging.

He said: “We're both young, attractive, multi-talented stars known the world over,” adding, “Joking aside, I think KSI is fantastic — a real charming man full of energy. We attended the BRITs together too, which was a fabulous evening.”