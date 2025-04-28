Virginia Giuffre's lawyer breaks silence on her ‘very vague' death: ‘She'd never do this'

Virginia Giuffre’s lawyer hits back against suicide claims: ‘She’d never take her own life’

Virginia Giuffre’s lawyer, Karrie Louden, has finally come forward with a shocking take on her suicide.

She started by saying that Ms Giuffre showed “no signs” of wanting to end her life prior to her death.

For those unversed, this claim by her legal representative has followed a statement by her own family where they said that the “toll of abuse” ended up feeling “unbearable” for her.

According to the Daily Mail Australia, the 41-year-old’s legal aid claimed she fell into “shock” the moment she heard about her client’s passing because she was in contact with her, the days prior.

“This has been a complete shock to all of us,” she was quoted saying. “If any of us had thought she's going to commit suicide, of course we would have taken more steps, put her into a clinic or got her some more help.”

She even added that, “When I got the phone call, I was like, 'are you joking?' Because there was no signs that was something she was considering.”

In regards to her thoughts about the death, she said “It's inconclusive. I'm a defence lawyer and I don't like to speculate about things until the evidence is in [and] the evidence is not in.”

But “The police told me nothing, they didn't even confirm she was dead. It wasn't suspicious circumstances – it's suicide or misadventure. I didn't see her in the room. I wasn't in there. The family said what the family has said but I'm not going to speculate whether it was suicide or accidental.”

She also referenced her recent stint in the hospital, following a bus crash that left her hospital bound and ‘with only a few days to live’.

“You'll all be aware that she's been in hospital,” she said. “She's been on medications. Has she just taken too many painkillers? Was she intentionally doing it? I just, you know… I don't even know what the cause of death was.'”

Overall the lawyer signed off by saying, “given the recent activities, it's very likely that we will never know. The police were just very, very vague. I know that she's gone but how that happened, I don't know. I mean, sometimes the coroner might say it was suicide, the coroner might say it was misadventure, the coroner might say inconclusive.”