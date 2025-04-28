Fans over the moon on Beyoncé new tour

Beyoncé fans reveal feelings ahead of 'Cowboy Carter' tour

Cowboy Carter is set to begin, and fans of Beyoncé have arrived in droves in L.A. to see her icon perform.



The tour's excitement has reached such a high point that some fans have lined up outside the pop icon’s merch truck parked near the SoFi stadium, where the Grammy winner will perform.

Although the truck will officially open on Monday, fans were eager to check out the goodies inside, USA Today reported.

"We just came out here to see the merch truck and feel the vibes before tomorrow's show," says a fan named Cory Hall. “We're super excited to see the queen slay."

Some fans traveled from Japan, Sweden, and Brazil to attend their rockstar's concert.

"I came all the way from Brazil just to see Beyoncé," Alessandro Marques adds. "I'm actually going to two nights in London, but I was like I have to see the opening night first, so I came for the first concert."

The upcoming concert in Los Angeles is part of 32 stadium shows Beyoncé will perform across the U.S. and Europe.