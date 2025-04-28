Prince William praised for 'motivation' as he gears up to make big change

Prince William hailed for 'humility' as he plans major change in monarchy

The Prince of Wales is gearing up to make a major change to the monarchy when he becomes King. Prince William’s vision of how the monarchy should be has long been hinted at by those close to him.

According to The Times, William wants to make the monarchy about making real “impact” and getting things done to improve the lives of people in many ways.

Sources told the publication that the father-of-three wants to shift the focus of the monarchy from "ribbon-cutting" events and "deliver practical benefits" instead.

The publication also noted that while previously some sources have claimed that William has a temper and sends "dozens of weekend WhatsApps to staff," he’s also been dubbed “thoughtful and humble by people who’ve worked with him in real life, including New Zealand's former prime minister Jacinda Ardern.

Ardern noted that what people often wonder about famous people is "what are they like behind the scenes? What are they like in real life?”

She noted that having worked with William in real life, she wants fans to know “he’s exactly the same person,” he seems to be.

She praised the Prince of Wales for being interested in his work and noted that he’s “motivated by” it.

"[It’s] a very collaborative way of working. There is a humility there, which is an extraordinary thing when you’re born into a role of this nature," she added.

Former cabinet minister William Hague also shared his view on how the future king conducts his affairs.

"I’ve often heard him say, ‘There’s been too much talk about that. We need to see some action.’ He is friendly to deal with and personable… he wants to know that you’re getting results,” he shared.