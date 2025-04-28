Milton Jones cancels tour dates due to severe health battle

Milton Jones reveals shocking health battle amid tour date cancellation

Milton Jones recently got candid and opened up about his prostate cancer before undergoing surgery.

On his Instagram, the 60-year-old English comedian and cyclist released a statement to cancel his tour due to a severe health battle on Monday, April 28, 2025.

Jones revealed that his cancer is "treatable," but he wants to completely focus on his recovery post-surgery and assured his fans that he will come back to the stage.

He quipped, “I’m so sorry about this, but I need to announce the cancellation of several dates from my ongoing Ha!Milton live tour. The affected shows are in Leeds, Coventry, Basingstoke, Sterts, Launceston, Durham, Hexham, Ilkley, Wakefield, Lichfield, Tunbridge Wells, Portsmouth, and Lyme Regis which were all due to take place this summer.”

“This difficult decision comes following a recent diagnosis of treatable prostate cancer. I’ll be undergoing surgery soon and will need time afterwards to fully recover.”

“All dates currently scheduled for the Autumn leg of the tour remain unaffected. Ticket holders for the cancelled shows will be contacted directly by the venue box office. Thanks for your support and respecting my privacy during this time. This decision has not been taken lightly. Trust me,” the Moon 44 star noted.

However, “Abnormal service will resume as soon as possible,” and Jones is “looking forward to being back out on the road again soon – though probably not on a bike!”

