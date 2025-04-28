 
Meghan Markle reveals if she's writing bombshell memoir about Royal Family

Meghan Markle has been rumored to be writing a memoir to lay out her side of things regarding the Royal Family

Lifestyle News Desk
April 28, 2025

Meghan Markle responds to rumors she's writing 'revenge' memoir about The Firm

Many royal experts have time and again predicted that Meghan Markle will pen a “revenge memoir” about her time with the Royal Family of Britain, and now, the Duchess of Sussex has responded to the speculation.

Meghan made her first podcast appearance as a guest on the April 28 episode of The Jamie Kern Lima Show, where she answered many key questions and gushed over her hsuband Prince Harry.

During the interview, Kern Lima asked Meghan if she’ll pen another book after her children’s picture book, The Bench, made The New York Times Bestseller list.

The mom of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet responded, "Yes, maybe, for sure."

"I love, right now, working on everything in this space of hospitality and home and entertaining and food and those sort of tips and something like that I think could be really fun. Of course, children's books are great," she continued.

Then, the Duchess of Sussex responded to speculatoin that she’s writing a memoir, saying, “And then, you know, I think people are often curious if I'm going to write a memoir, but I've got a lot more life to live before I'm there."

