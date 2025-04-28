'Love Is Blind's Taylor Rue, boyfriend Cameron Shelton welcome their first child

Taylor Rue, boyfriend Cameron Shelton have become parents to a son

Taylor Rue has finally embraced motherhood.

A representative of Rue, the 28-year-old reality TV star who appeared on Love Is Blind season 5, has confirmed to PEOPLE that she and her boyfriend, Cameron Shelton, have welcomed their first child.

The baby boy named Carson Wayne Shelton was born on Wednesday, April 23, at 10:55 p.m., weighing 7 lbs., 11 oz. and measuring 20 inches long.

"I can't believe I made it 28 years without this type of love in my life. He is our whole world and we couldn't be happier,” Rue said, as per the representative.

"His middle name is after my dad, the man that taught me how to be loved," the new mother revealed.

Notably, this news came after Rue shared with the same outlet about her pregnancy back in October last year after the pair went through the trauma of a miscarriage at the start of 2024.

She quipped at that time, “Cam and I are expecting a new addition to our family! Baby Shelton coming in April.”

"Words truly can’t express how excited Cam and I are for this next chapter of our lives! The past few months of our lives have had a lot of ups and downs but one thing never changed — our love for each other and our faith," Rue noted.

Moreover, the couple decided not to rush into having a baby after miscarriage and enjoy each other’s company in the process of healing.

She articulated, "After miscarrying, we decided that we weren’t going to put pressure on trying again. We were just going to enjoy each other and help each other heal. And that’s exactly what we did! A few months passed and we decided to go grab a test at 10 pm one night and it was positive!"

"We were so in shock and so happy. We found out on National Rainbow Baby day. I know that God has a purpose behind every single one of his plans. Of course, we are nervous for what’s to come! Who wouldn’t be? but the excitement outweighs the anxiety immensely,” Rue concluded.