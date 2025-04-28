Revealed: How Zayn Malik's daughter Khai helped him during dark times

Zayn Malik has credited his daughter Khai with changing him for the better

Zayn Malik’s daughter Khai has reportedly “saved” him from a downward spiral.

Zayn welcomed Khai, 4, with ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid in 2020. The couple then split for good in 2021 and now co-parent the toddler amicably.

Following his exit from One Direction, Zayn has suffered from severe anxiety and drug addiction. His pals say things could’ve gone down differently if he didn’t have the joy of fatherhood in his life.

A close pal of the Pillow Talk hitmaker told The Sun: 'Friends inside and outside of the music industry are incredibly proud of the man Zayn has become.”

“It could have all gone so differently - there have been genuine concerns for him over the years, but the storms he has weathered have given him strength and clarity,” they explained.

“Finishing the tour was a huge hurdle for him to overcome. It’s been an incredible turnaround. Fatherhood has been the making of him. Khai has absolutely saved him,” they concluded.

Last year, Zayn echoed the same sentiments while appearing on The Zach Sang Show.

“I feel like my daughter brought that colour back in my life. She just makes me happy. I have so much love in me that I didn't have before she was born,”

“She laughs all day. She wants to do the silliest things and she gains so much excitement from it. She just has a whole fresh perspective on life that had somewhat become grey for me,” gushed Zayn Malik.