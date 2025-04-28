Meghan Markle hints at royal family drama during early days with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle throws shade at royal family with shocking Prince Harry revelation

Meghan Markle has seemingly thrown a shade at the royal family.

The Duchess of Sussex, who started dating Prince Harry in 2016, recalled the early days of their relationship.

In her podcast interview, Meghan talked to the host Jamie Kern Lima and shared that her and Harry’s relationship “went into the trenches” when they started dating.

Which appeared to be a subtle dig at the royal family, Meghan stated, “You have to imagine, at the beginning it's all butterflies - but then we immediately went into the trenches together.”

“Right out of the gate, like six months into dating. So now seven years later, when you have a little bit of breathing space, you can just enjoy each other in a new way,” she added. “And that's why I feel like it's more of a honeymoon period for us now.”

While Meghan and Harry’s relationship has always been at the center of “divorce rumours” the Duchess of Sussex said that she believes the Duke of Sussex and her will be married “forever.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who tied the knot in 2018, stepped down from their roles as working royals in 2020. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are parents to Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, and they now live in California.