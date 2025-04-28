Meghan Markle makes emotional revelation about Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet

Meghan Markle writes letters to Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet?

Meghan Markle breaks down into tears as she makes a surprising revelation about Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The Duchess of Sussex, who shares Archie and Lilibet with Prince Harry, sat down for a podcast interview with Jamie Kern Lima.

Meghan told IT Cosmetics that she hopes her kids feel like “no-one has ever loved someone more than the way our mom loved us.”

She went on to reveal that she has made emails for her children and she sends them email everyday.

“I thought it was such a great time capsule to create for them and so I created for the kids these email addresses that I will give them at some point. Before I go to bed, every night, I email them,” Meghan said, adding that she would give them these emails when they turn 16 or 18.

“Here's everything and every moment that I wanted to tell you how much I love you and how proud I am of you - and it's making me emotional,” Meghan said, breaking down into tears. “It's for them to be able to look back and go 'gosh she has loved us so much'. And that is I think the best part about being a mom.”

“It's not about the grandeur of the gesture, it's about I see you, I'm nurturing you and I see you so deeply. And I'm just so proud of them,” Meghan added.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed Archie in May 2019, and Lilibet in 2021.