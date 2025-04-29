 
Geo News

Melissa Gilbert raves about husband Timothy Busfield on their 12th wedding anniversary

'Thicker than Water' star and 'The West Wing' actor tied the knot on April 24, 2013

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 29, 2025

Melissa Gilbert, Timothy Busfield celebrate their 12th wedding anniversary
Melissa Gilbert, Timothy Busfield celebrate their 12th wedding anniversary 

Melissa Gilbert is celebrating “12 years of true partnership, love, laughter, compassion” with husband Timothy Busfield.

Taking to her Instagram, the 60-year-old American actress, who celebrated her 12th wedding anniversary on April 24, 2025, paid a sweet homage to her husband.

Gilbert posted a picture of herself and Busfield in which they both are standing close to each other.

In the picture, the Emergency actress was in a scarlet gown, holding a bouquet in her right hand while her left hand was wrapped around Busfield's neck.

On the other hand, the 67-year-old American actor and director wore a dark blue suit, light blue shirt and black shoes.

Gilbert also wrote a lengthy caption under her post that read, “12 years of true partnership, love, laughter, compassion, commitment, passion, laughter, cooking, kids, grandchildren, chickens, dogs, creating homes, films, plays, television. 12 years of writing together, traveling, cuddling, delicious meals, romantic getaways, spooning, reflecting, meditating, praying.”

She added, “12 years of baseball, yoga, dance class. 12 years of adventure, comfort, care and synergy. 12 years married.”

Gilbert went on to rave about Busfield as she called him “my favourite person, who has my favourite face and my favourite soul.”

“How lucky I am. I love you @timbusfield . Happy anniversary,” she concluded by showing reverence and love for her husband, the Strays star.

Prince Andrew's last hope of resuming public Royal duties dashed
Prince Andrew's last hope of resuming public Royal duties dashed
Prince William, Kate Middleton break silence ahead of their 14th anniversary video
Prince William, Kate Middleton break silence ahead of their 14th anniversary
Channing Tatum, new girlfriend Inka Williams confirm romance
Channing Tatum, new girlfriend Inka Williams confirm romance
Why does 'Daredevil' not have direct links to the MCU?
Why does 'Daredevil' not have direct links to the MCU?
Meghan Markle hints at royal family drama during early days with Prince Harry video
Meghan Markle hints at royal family drama during early days with Prince Harry
Gene Hackman, his wife Betsy Arakawa's final autopsy report comes to light
Gene Hackman, his wife Betsy Arakawa's final autopsy report comes to light
'Wuthering Heights' casting director defends casting Jacob Elordi, Margot Robbie
'Wuthering Heights' casting director defends casting Jacob Elordi, Margot Robbie
Gordon Ramsay warns about ‘nonstop attention' from fame
Gordon Ramsay warns about ‘nonstop attention' from fame