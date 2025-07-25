 
Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos reveal their advice to son Joaquin

The 'Live with Kelly and Mark' hosts are parents to daughter Lola and son Joaquin

July 25, 2025

 
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos revealed the wise words they told their son Joaquin after his college graduation.

In a recent chat with People, the premiere of their new ESPN series, Running with the Wolves, the couple talked about the advice they gave their 22-year-old son.

"Slow and steady wins the race kind of thing," Mark said of the advice.

"Also, the less we say the better, you know," Ripa added. "Kids are more reticent to take advice from their parents, so we just keep it quiet, and we've been lucky so far. They've really turned out to be fabulous adults. We're really proud of them."

In a previous chat on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast earlier this month, Ripa revealing her kids sentiments on being nepo kids sharing that they are grateful for it.

"I think my kids feel, like, very fortunate in general," she said, noting that "they don't have student loans."

"There's, like, a comfort in knowing my kids got to graduate knowing that they weren't having to climb out of a mountain of debt," she further told host Amanda Hirsch. "They are so appreciative and so grateful."

