 
Geo News

Bad news for 'Top Gun: Maverick'

Reports say cousin of 'Top Gun: Maverick' screenwriter Eric Singer has sued the makers

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 29, 2025

Top Gun: Maverick faces another lawsuit
'Top Gun: Maverick' faces another lawsuit

Top Gun: Maverick is one of the most successful films of 2022. However, since its release, the film has faced two lawsuits.

The latest one is from Shaun Gray, who claimed to be the co-writer of several scenes in Tom Cruise's film.

Originally a visual effects artist, he allegedly wrote scripts with his cousin Eric Singer, the screenwriter and director of the film Joseph Kosinski.

In the lawsuit, the writer, who is asking for credit and compensation, alleged, “This action seeks justice for Gray, a talented screenwriter, manipulated and exploited by Hollywood power players, and demands accountability from Defendants that profited prodigiously by misappropriating Gray’s creative work.”

According to Variety, J.J. “Yank” Cummings, an ex-Navy fighter pilot and adviser on the film, previously confirmed he worked on it.

“In the early days, it was me, Eric, and Shaun. We spent five days straight in a hotel room in San Diego going through the screenplay line by line,” he told GQ in 2022.

“About a month later, Eric, Shaun, and I did five days in Eric’s Santa Monica office and Joe dropped in for the last two days to review our work. So yes, we logged a lot of time together.”

In the meantime, Paramount, who bankrolled the Top Gun: Maverick, dismissed the lawsuit.

"This lawsuit, like the one previously brought by Mr. Toberoff in an attempt to benefit off of the success of Top Gun: Maverick, is completely without merit," a company's spokesperson said. "We are confident that a court will reject this claim as well."

Tom Petty names Elvis Presley as ‘soundtrack of my early years'
Tom Petty names Elvis Presley as ‘soundtrack of my early years'
Melissa Gilbert raves about husband Timothy Busfield on their 12th wedding anniversary
Melissa Gilbert raves about husband Timothy Busfield on their 12th wedding anniversary
Dave Filoni reveals major reason for delay in 'Star Wars' film
Dave Filoni reveals major reason for delay in 'Star Wars' film
Sally Jessy Raphael breaks silence on working in male-dominated industry
Sally Jessy Raphael breaks silence on working in male-dominated industry
Meghan Markle makes emotional revelation about Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet
Meghan Markle makes emotional revelation about Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet
Prince Andrew's last hope of resuming public Royal duties dashed
Prince Andrew's last hope of resuming public Royal duties dashed
Prince William, Kate Middleton break silence ahead of their 14th anniversary video
Prince William, Kate Middleton break silence ahead of their 14th anniversary
Channing Tatum's new girlfriend Inka Williams confirms romance
Channing Tatum's new girlfriend Inka Williams confirms romance