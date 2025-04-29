Bad news for 'Top Gun: Maverick'

'Top Gun: Maverick' faces another lawsuit

Top Gun: Maverick is one of the most successful films of 2022. However, since its release, the film has faced two lawsuits.



The latest one is from Shaun Gray, who claimed to be the co-writer of several scenes in Tom Cruise's film.

Originally a visual effects artist, he allegedly wrote scripts with his cousin Eric Singer, the screenwriter and director of the film Joseph Kosinski.

In the lawsuit, the writer, who is asking for credit and compensation, alleged, “This action seeks justice for Gray, a talented screenwriter, manipulated and exploited by Hollywood power players, and demands accountability from Defendants that profited prodigiously by misappropriating Gray’s creative work.”

According to Variety, J.J. “Yank” Cummings, an ex-Navy fighter pilot and adviser on the film, previously confirmed he worked on it.

“In the early days, it was me, Eric, and Shaun. We spent five days straight in a hotel room in San Diego going through the screenplay line by line,” he told GQ in 2022.

“About a month later, Eric, Shaun, and I did five days in Eric’s Santa Monica office and Joe dropped in for the last two days to review our work. So yes, we logged a lot of time together.”

In the meantime, Paramount, who bankrolled the Top Gun: Maverick, dismissed the lawsuit.

"This lawsuit, like the one previously brought by Mr. Toberoff in an attempt to benefit off of the success of Top Gun: Maverick, is completely without merit," a company's spokesperson said. "We are confident that a court will reject this claim as well."