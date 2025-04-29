Anna Faris hoping to become Real Housewife

Anna Faris teases joining Real Housewives

Anna Faris is considering becoming a reality star.

The 48-year-old actress, who was previously married to Chris Pratt, recently expressed her interest in joining the Real Housewives franchise.

"I was thinking the other day if I would make a good Real Housewife," Faris told US Weekly.

The Scary Movie star, who is now married to Michael Barrett, openly admitted that she would "take the call" if Bravo boss Andy Cohen approached her for it.

"I think I’m way too boring. I don’t know if I’m too nice. I really think I would wear everything on my sleeve. I think I would blurt out all the time, " said the mom-of-three, who has one biological son Jack with ex-Pratt and two stepchildren from Barrett's previous relationship.

Despite her nearly 30 years of acting career, Faris was uncertain if she'd actually be herself in front of the cameras.

"I don’t know if I would put on the whole pretense of ‘there’s no cameras.’ I don’t know. I don’t know. I feel like, fundamentally, I can be pretty quiet and reserved in my own skin," she noted.

However, Faris was too excited to give reality television a shot over letting her concerns get the best of her.

"But it would be really fun to play a character on a reality show," she said, adding that she "would totally take the phone call" from Cohen—especially if it was for The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills.