Joshua Jackson shares update on James Van Der Beek 'scary' cancer battle

Joshua Jackson breaks silence on James Van Der Beek’s ongoing health battle

Joshua Jackson gave some insights about his costar James Van Der Beek's health amid his ongoing cancer battle.

In a recent chat on the April 28 episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, the 46-year-old actor shared some recent health updates about Van Der Beek as the Dawson's Creek cast has recently gotten back in touch since Van Der Beek unveiled his colorectal cancer diagnosis in November.

"The last I heard — it's not really my story to tell, but — that the latest round of treatment was doing well," Jackson said of Van Der Beek. "So he's doing a little bit better, but it is obviously very, very scary."

"Yeah, thoughts, prayers and just anything that can be done for him — and his family," he noted, referring to the Van Der Beek's six kids and wife Kimberly. "He has a large, young family."

The Doctor Odyssey actor revealed that since Van Der Beek's cancer revelation his series’ "whole gang (is) back together", which includes Van Der Beek, Katie Holmes, Michelle Williams, and Busy Philipps, and they now have a "little group text going."