Martha Stewart makes bizarre lifestyle choice admission

Martha Stewart shocks Kelly Clarkson with unusual confession

Martha Stewart just made a shocking lifestyle confession.

The lifestyle author and entrepreneur, 83, made an appearance in a recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show alongside her Yes, Chef! costar José Andrés, 55.

The duo were speaking about the filming of their new show in Toronto when Stewart made an unusual confession about food delivery.

“Do you want to know a secret? I have never ordered in,” the lifestyle maven revealed.

“Are you kidding me?” Clarkson reacted shockingly to which Stewart backed up her statement with evidence.

“My daughter will vouch for me,” Stewart insisted, referring to Alexis Stewart, 59.

“You have never been like, ‘It’s a Taco Bell night, we’re just doing it’?” the Since U Been Gone singer wanted to know.

Andrés then jokingly announced a campaign to disprove his fellow celebrity chef’s surprising claim.

“Prove it!” he urged her. “People of America, if you have a photo of Martha Stewart ordering in, phone now. We want to see it! We demand an investigation.”

While Clarkson maintained that Stewart’s confession was “insane,” she was proud of the culinary icon, adding, “You’re so pure.”

“Don’t you worry, I’ve ordered in enough for the both of us,” she assured Stewart.

Yes, Chef! premieres on NBC on Monday, April 28.