How Natasha Rothwell deals with those who judge her 'White Lotus' character

Natasha Rothwell addresses fans' reactions to her 'White Lotus' character

White Lotus star Natasha Rothwell backs her onscreen character Belinda's choices.

The actress, 44, reiterated her support during Jim Thompson’s White Lotus Soirée as well which was held on April 24 in in Los Angeles.

While addressing the bombshell season 3 finale, Rothwell responded unapologetically to her character Belinda's choice to go back on a promise with her colleague and love interest, Pornchai (played by Dom Hetrakul).

"People tell me to my face, they're just like, 'Oh, you should have taken Pornchai with you.' And I'm like, 'No ma'am, no sir. She does not owe a man anything. She has decentered men. She is centering herself,'" the How to Die Alone star told People Magazine.

For those unversed, in White Lotus season 3, the actress reprised her season 1 role as Belinda, a spa manager at the fictional White Lotus resort in Maui.

Belinda and her son (Nicholas Duvernay) are shown riding off into the sunset after securing a $5 million check from Greg (Jon Gries) in exchange for keeping quiet about his involvement in his late wife Tanya's (Jennifer Coolidge) murder. While Belinda had initially planned to start a wellness spa with her colleague and love interest, Pornchai (Dom Hetrakul) prior to that, the season finale saw her fall back on her promise.

On that note, Rothwell also answers if her onscreen character will turn evil after the exchange.

"I don't think so. I think her heart is good, but I do think that she was flirting with being a baddie by taking this money," Rothwell told the publication of the finale. "So I don't think she'll turn bad, but I do think there's maybe a consequence by all those decisions have, sort of that yin and yang."

She theorised that Belinda may face consequences "as a result of the decision she made," rather than an act she commits.

"Who knows? I don't even know if she's coming back. But in my mind I'm like, yeah, that probably would be the thing," she explained.

The White Lotus seasons 1-3 are streaming on Max.