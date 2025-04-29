 
Lizzo shows off her birthday fit

Lizzo dons leopard print dress for her 37th birthday

Lifestyle News Desk
April 29, 2025

Lizzo is letting her fans in on her 37th birthday celebration.

The Grammy winner took to Instagram on Sunday with several selfies from her birthday bash and a lengthy note.

The Yitty co-founder could be seen dressed in a skin-tight, leopard print dress. The sheer halterneck dress had the illusion of a corset top that cinched at her waist. The outfit was complete with matching long gloves.

The singer went for a '90s bombshell updo reminiscent of Pamela Anderson’s signature messy updo and soft glam makeup.

“I’m a tough cookie. I tried my whole life not to cry and be seen as anything less than strong. I had a lot of anxiety leading up to my birthday and I could feel it clogging my emotions,” she began in the caption.

“Last night at dinner, while freaking out about not spending time with everyone equally and worrying if people were having a good time,” she continued. “I looked and saw my mommy brother & sister sitting in front of me, eating and smiling. I looked to my right and my best friend Lexo was making a joke about eating avocados and I lost it."

“I was SO HAPPY because regardless of yesterday and regardless of what was gonna happen next, in that very moment I had everything I needed,” she said, before adding, “In that moment everything was ok.”

“In this present moment I am sooo grateful for all of the birthday wishes and thoughts and prayers and love,” she concluded her post. 

