Miranda Lambert fans find meaning behind her new tattoo

Miranda Lambert fans take notice as singer shows off new tattoo

Miranda Lambert has a new ink and fans speculate it has to do with her favourite interests.

The country singer and a proud horse owner, 41, took to Instagram on Thursday with a new photo which seemed to debut a new tattoo on her wrist: a horseshoe.

"Obsessed with the new tattoo," one user commented.

"Okay so can we all just get matching tattoos (and jeans) at this point?!" another shared, referring to her all-denim ensemble that she paired with turquoise jewelry.

In March, Lambert's tattoo artist Christina Nguyen took to Instagram to share the new work, revealing the special meaning behind it.

The tattoo artist shared a close-up look at the design, which features a heart and two star-like shapes inside the horseshoe.

"Tiny lil horseshoe for @mirandalambert to represent her cutie horses," Nguyen wrote in the post's caption.

Lambert has several other tattoos, including a script along her forearm and an arrow on the side of her hand.

In 2024, she welcomed a new horse named Cool, who she called "one of the sweetest horses I've ever met."

In 2020, the country star shared with People Magazine that the "loves of my life are my horses."