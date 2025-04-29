Ben Affleck reveals why his father cried in front of him for the 'first and only time'

Ben Affleck recalls seeing his father cry 'for first and only time'

Ben Affleck opened up about when he saw his father, Timothy Byers Affleck, crying for the 'first and only time' in his life.

While picking up the David Lynch’s directorial movie, The Elephant Man, from Criterion Closet, he candidly discussed that his father was emotionally tied with the movie.

The Hollywood actor began by recalling when they watched the movie “is the first and only time I ever saw my father cry.”

Referring to the message of the movie, Ben said, “Movie about what it means to be a human being. And it's heartbreaking and beautiful.”

The John Hurt and Anthony Hopkins starrer biographical movie is based on the life of a severely deformed man, Joseph Merrick.

Adding the movie to his bag, he continued, “And... it's tied to a very personal memory for me. That's probably a good note to end on. A tremendous amount of respect for what that takes and what that means."

Previously, the Accountant 2 actor heaped praise on his father, who had completed nearly three decades of sobriety, in an interview with People.

"Part of being an adult is learning that your parents are just people. They’re not perfect. They were just doing their best. As a child, we expect perfection out of our parents,” he added before signing off.

For those unversed, Timothy Byers Affleck and Christopher Anne Boldt share two sons Ben Affleck and Casey Affleck. At the time, when Ben was 12-year-old his parents got divorced in 1984.