 
Geo News

Ben Affleck reveals why his father cried in front of him for the 'first and only time'

Ben Affleck recently gets candid about his bond with his father, Timothy Byers Affleck

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 29, 2025

Ben Affleck recalls seeing his father cry for first and only time
Ben Affleck recalls seeing his father cry 'for first and only time'

Ben Affleck opened up about when he saw his father, Timothy Byers Affleck, crying for the 'first and only time' in his life.

While picking up the David Lynch’s directorial movie, The Elephant Man, from Criterion Closet, he candidly discussed that his father was emotionally tied with the movie.

The Hollywood actor began by recalling when they watched the movie “is the first and only time I ever saw my father cry.”

Referring to the message of the movie, Ben said, “Movie about what it means to be a human being. And it's heartbreaking and beautiful.”

The John Hurt and Anthony Hopkins starrer biographical movie is based on the life of a severely deformed man, Joseph Merrick.

Adding the movie to his bag, he continued, “And... it's tied to a very personal memory for me. That's probably a good note to end on. A tremendous amount of respect for what that takes and what that means."

Previously, the Accountant 2 actor heaped praise on his father, who had completed nearly three decades of sobriety, in an interview with People.

“A tremendous amount of respect for what that takes and what that means," Ben told the outlet.

"Part of being an adult is learning that your parents are just people. They’re not perfect. They were just doing their best. As a child, we expect perfection out of our parents,” he added before signing off.

For those unversed, Timothy Byers Affleck and Christopher Anne Boldt share two sons Ben Affleck and Casey Affleck. At the time, when Ben was 12-year-old his parents got divorced in 1984.

Meghan Markle gives a glimpse into her average morning routine
Meghan Markle gives a glimpse into her average morning routine
50 Cent takes aim at Beyonce over slow 'Cowboy Carter' tour ticket sales
50 Cent takes aim at Beyonce over slow 'Cowboy Carter' tour ticket sales
Virginia Giuffre's dad comes forward with ‘doubts'
Virginia Giuffre's dad comes forward with ‘doubts'
Prince Harry is becoming more and more scared of his wife?
Prince Harry is becoming more and more scared of his wife?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle struggling with post-royal identity crisis
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle struggling with post-royal identity crisis
Teddi Mellencamp breaks down in tears after seeing cancer scars
Teddi Mellencamp breaks down in tears after seeing cancer scars
Meghan Markle opens up about the power behind her fashion choices
Meghan Markle opens up about the power behind her fashion choices
Here's why Travis Kelce unfollowed actor Ryan Reynolds on IG
Here's why Travis Kelce unfollowed actor Ryan Reynolds on IG