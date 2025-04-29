50 Cent takes aim at Beyonce over slow 'Cowboy Carter' tour ticket sales

50 Cent mocks Beyonce amid struggles to sell 'Cowboy Carter' tour tickets

50 Cent has trolled Beyonce amid reports suggesting the singer struggles to sell tickets for her Cowboy Carter tour.

Recently, TMZ revealed that the Halo hitmaker, who kicked off her 32-stadium tour on April 28, faltered in selling tickets.

Beyoncé performed at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Monday in front of nearly empty 3,800 seats. As per the outlet, the range for the empty seats is from $47 to $331.

Sharing the media report on his Instagram, 50 Cent offered his thoughts on the low ticket sales.

“Shit getting real out here,” he penned. “Hey the tickets ain’t selling."

After the 49-year-old shared the post, many other fans weighed in on the comment section why Beyonce failed to sell tickets.

"Tickets too damn expensive that's why,” one person wrote.

"Tbh it’s Ticketmaster fault all the price gauging and economy f*ked,” commented a second one.