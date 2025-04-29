Meghan Markle gives a glimpse into her average morning routine

 
April 29, 2025

Meghan Markle weighs in on her morning routine as a mom to two young kids

Meghan Markle recently sat for her first official interview on The Jamie Kern Lima Show and dished on what morning school runs are like as a mom of toddlers.

While explaining it all, the Duchess ran through her day, step-by-step starting from her early wake ups.

“Well this morning was different because Archie has a cold, so he's home from school,” she clarified too. “But I get up at 6:30 and gives me a minute to, I wish I could say, 'I woke up and meditated' - I don't do that.”

“I have the monitors on, so could hear both the kids. They get up at seven. So i give myself a little bit of time to either put on worn-out clothes, brush my teeth, get both of them up."

Then, “”I get [Archie and Lilibet] dressed, get them downstairs, make breakfast, and then if I haven't done their lunchboxes the night before, then do that.”

Because “I love doing lunchboxes. It makes me very happy,” she admitted too, during the chat.

"And writing a little note in their lunchboxes. Remember when you were doing your first lunchbox? I told you, little tips there."

