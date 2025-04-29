 
Sebastian Stan talks about his bond with 'Marvel' co-star Anthony Mackie

Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie starred together in 'The Winter Soldier and the Falcon'

April 29, 2025

Sebastian Stan has opened up about his close bond with Marvel co-star Anthony Mackie.

Speaking at a press conference for the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film Thunderbolts*, the 42-year-old actor revealed that he received text messages from Anthony shortly after the Avengers: Doomsday lineup was announced on March 26, 2025.

"I got a text that went, 'What's up player' and I was like 'Not much. How are you?'" Sebastian recalled with a laugh.

"And he was like, 'When you come in, where are you staying at?' And I was like, uh, 'I don't know yet, Anthony. I don't have my place yet,” he continued.

The Apprentice star added that his close friend replied, "Don't be like that."

For those unversed, Thunderbolts* will hit cinemas on Friday, May 2, 2025.

