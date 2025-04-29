Sebastian Stan talks about his bond with 'Marvel' co-star Anthony Mackie

Sebastian Stan reveals amusing text he got from Anthony Mackie

Sebastian Stan has opened up about his close bond with Marvel co-star Anthony Mackie.

Speaking at a press conference for the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film Thunderbolts*, the 42-year-old actor revealed that he received text messages from Anthony shortly after the Avengers: Doomsday lineup was announced on March 26, 2025.

"I got a text that went, 'What's up player' and I was like 'Not much. How are you?'" Sebastian recalled with a laugh.

"And he was like, 'When you come in, where are you staying at?' And I was like, uh, 'I don't know yet, Anthony. I don't have my place yet,” he continued.

The Apprentice star added that his close friend replied, "Don't be like that."

For those unversed, Thunderbolts* will hit cinemas on Friday, May 2, 2025.