Florence Pugh gets honest about performing 'dangerous stunts' in Thunderbolts*

Florence Pugh’s movie Thunderbolts* is scheduled to be released in cinemas on May 2, 2025

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 29, 2025

Florence Pugh has got honest about the 'dangerous stunt' that she did for her role as Black Widow, Yelena Belova, in her new movie.

In an interview with Deadline, the We Live In Time actress candidly talked about her experience filming the action adventure movie, Thunderbolts*.

Recalling the scene in which she had to jump off Merdeka 118 tower, the second tallest building in the world, she revealed that, to get over her fear of the stunt, she stepped into Yelena’s mind.

“Yelena saved me because in that scene she’s not supposed to be scared, she’s supposed to just be, like, chilling up there,” the Hollywood actress told the outlet. “So I had to just pretend like I was her. ‘It’s fine, I’m just dangling with my feet off that insane height.’ So it actually saved me.”

Pugh casted in Jake Schreier’s directorial movie alongside David Harbour, Geraldine Viswanathan, Harrison Ford, and Lewis Pullman.

Meanwhile, the 29-year-old actress noted that as an artist it’s her responsibility ‘to protect and defend’ her portrayal of a character by putting herself in her shoe.

Before concluding, she shared, “There’s so much that’s on the page, but it’s really what you add to it in the last 20% that actually makes every character that any actor plays. There’s so many -isms that I was very welcomed into putting into the movie.”

Thunderbolts* is set to be released on May 2, 2025.

