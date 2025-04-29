James Arthur surprisingly calls his mental health disorder a 'superpower'

James Arthur reveals surprising impacts of ADHD on his songs

James Arthur, who got fame after winning the X-factor in 2012, has just released the song, ADHD, after getting diagnosed with the same disease.

While speaking with Fault outlet, the Say You Won't Let Go singer candidly discussed how ADHD, (attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder), is impacting his life.

"I see ADHD as a superpower when it comes to songwriting,” he said. "It allows me to have hyper-focus when it comes to things I'm passionate about. And I care deeply about songwriting - so I can lock in for long periods.”

Referring to his recently released sixth studio album, PISCES, Arthur told the publication that he is 'proud of it' because in the album he is 'unapologetically' himself.

Meanwhile, the 37-year-old singer explained that his songs helped out its listeners to reach out to other people with whom they haven’t spoken in a while and discussed more openly about mental health.

“It's important to have a healthy internal dialogue because if we said some of the things we say to ourselves out loud to someone else, we'd probably get a black eye!" he continued.

Before concluding, Arthur shared. "It's always cathartic to write about difficult things. Making myself vulnerable takes courage and I know I'm helping others."

PISCES, features 12 songs, was released on May 25, 2025.