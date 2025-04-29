Christie Brinkley reveals the most crushing moment she faced in her marriage

Christie Brinkley reveals how she learnt about her husband's affair

Christie Brinkley has finally opened up about the moment she became aware of her husband Peter Cook’s affair.

In her memoir, Uptown Girl, which came out on April 29, the 71-year-old actress and model has shared in detail what happened after she got to know Cook was having an affair in 2006.

That realisation did not only lead to their scandalous divorce after eight years of marriage, but they indulged in a fight over the custody of their daughter, Sailor, and her son, Jack, whom Cook had adopted while getting married to Brinkley.

Now in her latest memoir, Brinkley revealed that she was giving a graduation speech at a local high school in the Hamptons in 2006 when a man whom she had never seen before approached her.

Calling to mind the incident, she penned, “Excuse me. I need to tell you that arrogant husband of yours has been having an affair with my teenage daughter.”

The National Lampoon's Vacation star added, “I was so stunned that I froze,” and looked into the audience where Cook sat with Jack. “As soon as I saw him, Peter’s [Cook] eyes were already trained on my face as he began shaking his head, ‘No.’”

“When your whole world falls apart and you realize in a heartbeat you’ve suddenly become the cliche middle-aged woman whose husband is having an affair with a much (much) younger woman, what do you do?” the mother of two wrote.

“It was the most tortured relationship I've ever had,” Brinkley noted.