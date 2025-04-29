Katie Price competing with son's girlfriend in THIS domain

Photo: Katie Price wants to look better than son Junior’s girlfriend: Source

Katie Price is reportedly ready to go under the knife once again.

According to the latest findings of Closer Magazine, Katie wants to get more done on her body.

Reportedly, her desire to look younger has been triggered by the girlfriend of her 19-year-old son, Jasmine Orr.

Dishing more details about Katie’s plans, a source told the outlet, “With all the young blood around her and the fountain of youth now at her surgical disposal, Katie has announced she is giving herself a birthday MOT.”

For those unversed, Junior, and Jasmine Orr have been in a relationship since April 2023.

In addition to this, the source established that Katie considers Jasmine to be a serious competition and has been vying for a better appearance.

“She wants to look 25 – the same age that Jasmine will turn this year – with the body of a 25-year-old, if not even better and younger,” added the source.

In conclusion, the source noted, “Katie has told her mates that she thinks Junior is dating the younger version of herself.”