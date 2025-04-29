Jeremy Renner details harrowing injuries that left him 'dead'

Jeremy Renner says he 'died' in driveway after horrific accident

Jeremy Renner says he died after being hit by a 14,000-pound snowplow in January 2023.

Renner has detailed the aftermath of the accident in his new memoir My Next Breath, recalling how he lay on the snow, injured, with his heartbeat nearly gone.

“As I lay on the ice, my heart rate slowed, and right there, on that New Year’s Day, unknown to my daughter, my sisters, my friends, my father, my mother, I just got tired,” Renner, 54, shared in the book.

“After about 30 minutes on the ice, of breathing manually for so long, an effort akin to doing 10 or 20 push-ups per minute for half an hour … that’s when I died,” recounted the Hawkeye star.

“I died, right there on the driveway to my house,” he added.

Renner then laid on the snow for 45 minutes as his nephew, whom the actor saved from the same snowplow, and other family members attended to his injures.

“Thought I’d broken more than 30 bones and lost six quarts of blood (I’d find out the true extent of the injuries only later), an even greater danger to me as the minutes dragged by on the ice was hypothermia,” the Wind River actor explained.

“I know I died — in fact, I’m sure of it,” he wrote, sharing that his “heart rate had bottomed out at 18,” indicating that he was “basically dead.”

It took Jeremy Renner a year to recover from his injuries, and the actor documented leaps in his recovery on his social media account.