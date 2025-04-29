The Alarm frontman Mike Peters breathes his last at 66

Mike Peters, the lead singer of rock band The Alarm, passes away aged 66

Mike Peters, a Welsh musician famously known as the lead vocalist of rock band The Alarm, has passed away at the age of 66.

Peter departed from life due to leukaemia, blood cancer, a disease he had been living with for 30 years following his diagnosis of lymphoma in 1995 and later having chronic lymphocytic leukaemia twice.

The Just a Shadow singer was born in Prestatyn, Denbighshire, and resided in Dyserth with his wife of 39 years, Jules, who also battled against cancer.

Notably, Peter, known for his long-standing cancer campaign, received the MBE for spreading cancer awareness and raising funds for cancer survivors in 2019.

For the unversed, he and his wife, Jule, co-founded the Love Hope Strength Foundation to help recruit bone marrow donors at live music shows and organised a concert at the "world's highest" venue in the Himalayas, which received record-breaking 3m viewership online in 2007.

In 2017, the Restless Natives hitmaker did his Big Busk walk between cancer wards at every hospital located in north Wales, which marked its end on the summit of Snowdon.

After a year, in March 2018, he developed an allergic reaction to his medication and had to postpone part of his tour in Germany.

It is pertinent to mention that Peter, who served as a staunch advocate for cancer research throughout his life, was again hit by Richter syndrome, an aggressive type of lymphoma, but he endured it with characteristic optimism.