Eva Longoria reveals if 'Desperate Housewives' reboot is likely to happen

Eva Longoria reveals biggest roadblock for 'Desperate Housewives' reboot

Eva Longoria says Desperate Housewives creator Marc Cherry is firmly standing in the way of a reboot with the same characters.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Eva was asked who’d need the most convincing to hop onboard a reboot project, and she replied, “Marc Cherry, our creator.”

“He feels like we’ve exhausted the characters,” Longoria explained. “It’s unlike Sex and the City [where] it was only, like, 6, 8 episodes a year. We did 24 episodes a year for a decade.”

“I can’t sleep with any more people on that street!” she quipped about Wisteria Lane. “Like, I have slept with every single person on the street. As did Nicolette Sheridan,” she added, referring to her costar who played Edie Britt.

At that point, fellow guest Sandra Bernhard pitched a new storyline for Gabrielle.

“Did you sleep with women on the show? We could do a quick half a season [to that],” she joked.

Longoria said, “We’ve got to convince Marc Cherry.”

Cherry previously noted that he does miss writing about the drama of Wisteria Lane. He said he’d be open to create a reboot, but it’d be set in a different era.

“I would probably want to do the idea, maybe in an earlier decade. Because the character I miss writing the most is actually Wisteria Lane,” he told People in November 2024.

“That was the most fun playground anyone in the history of television has ever had, because we owned the whole street. I know that street like the back of my hand…It was such a fun place to write for,” added the Desperate Housewives creator.