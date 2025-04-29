Wanda Sykes reveals her twins' birthday wish that has her saying absolutely not

Wanda Sykes refuses THIS wish of her twins as their birthday gift

Wanda Sykes has shared why she will not give the gift her twins are willing to receive at their birthday.

On Monday, April 28, the 61-year-old American stand-up comedian, actress, and writer appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and revealed that her children, Olivia Lou and Lucas Claude, turned 16 on April 27.

When the host asked what her kids asked for as a birthday gift, Sykes replied by saying that they wanted to start using Instagram.

The Over the Hedge actress quipped, "They texted us today. They want Instagram.”

After listening to their wish, Colbert said the application is free, which means you will be done with no expensive gifts.

However, Sykes made it clear that she will not allow them to use it at this delicate age and received applause from the audience.

She asked, "Do you know what the hell is on Instagram?" and being on the app will consume "all the life out of them."

"They're really good kids right now. They're smart, social. They're polite. They're good kids. I'm nervous they get on Instagram [and] next thing you know, my son ... He turns into a little Proud Boy, and I've got to throw him out,” Sykes added with a gag.

Notably, The Upshaws star does keep a significant presence on social media but she strictly keeps it limited to her work.

"I'm not one of those, 'Ooh, I've got to post. Ooh, let me show you what I ate,'" Wanda Sykes concluded.