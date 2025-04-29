Paul McCartney's death theory resurfaces

Decades after the "Paul is dead" conspiracy theory emerged, fans of Paul McCartney continue to discuss it online.

Recently, as some fans referred to the old theory, unaware users started believing that the Beatles musicians had actually died.

Multiple social media accounts claimed that Paul died in a car crash, but sources close to the musician said he was alive.

It was claimed in 1966 that Paul McCartney died in a car accident and was secretly replaced by a look-alike.

The rumor gained traction in 1969 after reports on American college campuses, with fans pointing to supposed clues in Beatles songs and album artwork—like playing "Revolution 9" backward to hear "Turn me on, dead man," or interpreting the Abbey Road cover as a funeral procession.

Paul McCartney is renowned for his melodic bass playing, innovative songwriting, and distinctive voice.

As one of the most successful and influential musicians of all time, McCartney has had a long and storied career, both with The Beatles and as a solo artist.



