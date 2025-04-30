 
Geo News

Ed Sheeran drops throwback photo with Taylor Swift ahead of new song 'Old Phone'

Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran have been friends since 2012

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 30, 2025

Ed Sheeran shares Taylor Swift selfie from Old Phone
Ed Sheeran shares Taylor Swift selfie from 'Old Phone'

Ed Sheeran has shared a throwback photo with Taylor Swift ahead of the release of his track Old Phone.

Taking to his @teddysoldphone Instagram handle, Sheeran posted a carousel of photos on Thursday.

Pictures set on the backdrop of Sheeran’s son Old Phone, featured throwback moments from the singer’s gallery.

However, the third photo in the carousel stood out as it was a selfie of Sheeran with his close pal Swift.

It is worth mentioning that all the content on Sheeran's this account comes from a phone he used up until 2015, which he recently turned on again while working on his new album.

In the caption, the Perfect singer revealed that he wrote Old Phone alone at 2 a.m. in India while finishing his album.

He described it as one of his most emotional songs, reflecting on life, loss, and growth. He even built a pop-up British pub called The Old Phone at Coachella 2025, where he performed the track live for the first time.

Notably, Old Phone is the second single from his upcoming album Play, following Azizam, which peaked at No. 28 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Moreover, Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift have been friends since 2012. They have collaborated on Swift’s track Everything Has Changed from her album Red and Sheeran also made an appearance on her Red Tour in 2013.

