Meghan Markle's story is going to end ‘badly': Expert

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have incurred crisis as they navigate life sans the Royal Family.



The Duchess of Sussex has reached a dead end with back to back failures based on professional ventures.

Royal biographer Mr Vickers told The Sun's royal editor Matt Wilkinson: "I think they're always at a crisis point, because they've left the Royal Family.

"The Royal Family are working for the United Kingdom commonwealth, whereas they've taken the celebrity route which means they have to completely reinvent themselves the whole time to keep in in front of the public.

"They're always changing direction, therefore they must always be at a crisis point.

"I have a feeling this story is going to end badly certainly for Prince Harry.

He added: "I don't see it lasting. I mean I don't wish, but people actually always act in character, I mean I'm a biographer rather than a journalist.