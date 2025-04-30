Nicole Kidman to receive huge honor at Cannes Film Festival

Nicole Kidman to be honoured with major accolade

Nicole Kidman is set to receive the Women in Motion Award at the Cannes Film Festival.

The actress and producer, 57, is confirmed as the next recipient of the annual accolade at the prestigious film festival in the south of France.

Kidman addressed the honour in a statement, saying, "I am proud to join this list of extraordinary women who’ve received this honour before me - artists and trailblazers I deeply admire.

She continued, "The Cannes Film Festival has been a part of my life for over 30 years and I am thrilled to add this incredible recognition to the many memories I’ve made here."

The world-famous film festival has previously awarded Jane Fonda, Patty Jenkins, Geena Davis, Susan Sarandon, Viola Davis, Michelle Yeoh, and Salma Hayek.

François-Henri Pinault, the chairman and CEO of Kering, a long-time partner of the Cannes Film Festival, said, "For this anniversary edition of Women In Motion, Nicole Kidman, who fully embodies the spirit of the program, was an obvious choice.

"Through her artistic standards, her committed choices and her concrete action to change representations in cinema, she is a powerful illustration of what Women In Motion has been defending for a decade," Variety quoted the businessman.

The upcoming honour comes months after Kidman and Pinault's wife Salma Hayek shut down feud rumours by embracing each other on the 2025 Golden Globes red carpet after an earlier tense interaction at the Balenciaga show of Paris Fashion Week in October 2024.