Prince Harry is supporting Meghan Markle in ‘system exploitation?'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been accused of pushing boundaries as they continue to use their HRH titles.



Speaking to the Sun over the latest revelation that Meghan not abiding by the Megxit deal laid by Queen Elizabeth II while she was still alive, Royal expert Hugo Vickers notes: "I think it's very shocking.

"One thing that was made absolutely clear when they left was that the HRH title was not to be used. The other person who doesn't use it is Prince Andrew, who has accepted that completely.

"And now we see a card printed with HRH printed on it. This is completely unacceptable. It brings up the wider issue of what they are doing with their titles all along. The reason we follow what they're doing is because she is married to Prince Harry,” questions the expert.

"It shouldn't be used at all,” he notes.

"None of the titles should be used - it's exploiting the system. It links them to the British Royal Family,” says Hugo,

"They can't have it both ways. They shouldn't take advantage of it under any circumstances - a deal is a deal. The fact that a card has been printed shows this is not just a one-off thing. This card exists and is presumably being used quite a lot under all sorts of circumstances.

"I'm not surprised they are doing this - they're pushing the boundaries all the time. But they really can't do that,” he announces.