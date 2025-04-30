Hailee Steinfeld, Michael B. Jordan toast ‘Sinners' box office reign

Hailee Steinfeld, Michael B. Jordan mark success of ‘Sinners’

Hailee Steinfeld and Michael B. Jordan marked the success of their latest movie, Sinners, in a bloody way.

The Black Panther star and the Bumblebee actress took to their Instagram account on Tuesday, April 29, to share a joint point, marking the success of their horror movie at the domestic box office.

"2 weeks at #1…" they proudly announced, along with their photo from the set of the vampire movie covered in blood.

"Thank you for being part of this experience," the costars shared their excitement.

On Sunday, April 27, Jordan also expressed his excitement over the success of his movie by taking it to his social media.

"Words can’t express the gratitude that I feel for everyone and the outpour of love for our film!! it’s a crazy feeling to know how many of you have shown up and continue to support this film," he wrote in the caption of his post at the time.

"I'm speechless. I'm proud. I'm happy. I'm blown away by the outpour of love and support and I just want to say thank you," Jordan said in the video.