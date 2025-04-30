 
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle immense ‘magnetism' explained

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s personal agenda and star power is laid bare

April 30, 2025

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are accused of serving their personal agenda through Royal affiliations.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have signed lucrative deals with streaming giants to sponsor themselves, posses a pulling power.

Royal expert Russell Myers tells Mirror: “The Sussexes signed eye watering deals with streaming giants Netflix and Spotify, Meghan wrote a children’s book, Harry a punchy memoir, earning them an absolute fortune in the process. Their early successes were no doubt, love em or loath em, a result of the magnetism of the couple and the incredible interest as to what they would do next.”

He adds: “Whether Harry is considering penning a follow up to his explosive memoir, or fighting his father’s government in court for taxpayer funded security, it runs deep. Meghan too finds herself accused of trading on the titles they were explicitly warned against doing, in order to market her latest commercial ventures.”

The expert notes: “Meghan’s representatives have suggested the couple do not use the HRH publicly, even though their titles remain.”

“To begrudge Harry and Meghan the opportunity to build a life for themselves is worthless and unfair. The decisions they made were for the benefit of them as a family and a future beyond the one they saw in front of them,” says Mr Myers.

