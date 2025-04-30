Jessica Alba rang in her first birthday after Cash Warren divorce

Jessica Alba pens touching birthday tribute after Cash Warren divorce

Jessica Alba reassured her younger self that she is "safe and loved," while celebrating her 44th birthday.

The Fantastic Four actress took to her official Instagram post to mark her first birthday after her divorce from Cash Warren, with a heartfelt gratitude note.

“An important part of my reflection is remembering the essence of who I am and the gratitude I have for what I have been given… my babies, you are my greatest gifts,” Alba, who is mom to three children, began in her post posted on April 29.

The actress and businesswoman went on to say, “Sometimes I get caught up in all the things of life and my drive for perfection is exhausting so I’m making space to accept myself - flaws and all and release the need to control."

While anticipating love and big dreams ahead Alba further noted, “As I move into this next year, I wish for myself what I wish for everyone - to feel loved. To feel seen. To feel accepted. And to know you are worthy of your biggest dreams.”

Moreover, she uploaded a series of throwback snaps from her childhood to her teenage years, and addressing her younger self she concluded her caption with, “To my baby self, you are safe and loved. Thank you to everyone for all of your birthday wishes - besitos.”

For those unversed Alba shares daughter Honor and Haven and son Hayes with her ex-husband Cash Warren.

She filed for divorce from Warren in February, citing irreconcilable differences, after their separation in December 2024, following 16 years of marriage.