Erin Foster jokes about 'Russian' touch to newborn daughter's dressing

Erin Foster jokes about style inspiration behind daughter's clothing

Erin Foster is telling all about her thought process behind her newborn daughter's clothing.

The Nobody Wants This creator, 42, was at the launch of her and her sister and actor Sara Foster's Favorite Daughter showcase for Nordstrom this Monday.

When asked if there was a style that they'd want to pass along to their kids, Erin revealed that she has been dressing her little one with a style that really calls to her.

"My daughter is very fashionable. Very unexpected. I planned on dressing her very tomboyish, street style. And then when she came out, she felt like a Russian doll from the turn of the century and she needed to wear bonnets," Erin told People Magazine.

"She's very rich, she's very royal," Sara chimed in, to which Erin joked, "I didn't see that for us, but she's just gravitated towards the really Victorian era. I don't know, it's just what her soul wants."

The podcaster and writer went on to joke that her own mom told her she was "surprised" at how controlling she is over her daughter's clothing.

"My mom will bring something in and I'm like, 'Oh, no, sorry, she doesn't wear bubble pink. Thank you. She wears neutral. She wears mint and peach,'" Erin further told the publication. "And pale pink and beige and light blue. She had a color palette and bright colors are not [included]."

"We're very particular," the first-time mom added.

Meanwhile, Sara said she's "so proud" that her 14-year-old daughter Valentina's aesthetics are artsy and that she's not trying too hard.

"She's not trying to show off. She's very into the art of fashion," Sara, 44, explains. "She'll go into a store instead of posting a photo of herself in a dress, she'll post a corner with the book and the light coming in. It's very cool and it makes me honestly very proud of her."

"My nine-year-old is really, she's a tennis player so she's just wearing her tennis clothes," she says of daughter Josephine. "She's more athletic and she doesn't really think about style yet."

Erin welcomed her daughter Noa last May with her husband Simon Tikhman via IVF.