Chris Hemsworth applauds son Tristan on his big win

The actor feels proud of his mini-version

Lifestyle News Desk
April 30, 2025

Chris Hemsworth took a moment to appreciate his 10-year-old son on his milestone.

The father of three took to his Instagram account on Tuesday, April 29, to mark his son Tristan son's first-ever dirt bike race.

The proud father shared a carousel of snaps of Tristan competing in the race.

In the celebratory post, Hemsworth revealed that his son got third position in the competition.

"Stoked for my boy competing in his first ever race finishing 3rd in his class,

In one of the photos, he hugged his son, who can be seen wearing a red jacket, helmet, and gloves.

"Proud moment," Hemsworth concluded the caption, adding a heart emoji.

Other clips in the post showed a few glimpses from the competition including Hemsworth hugging Tristan after he completed the race.

It is pertinent to mention that the Thor actor is father to twin sons Tristan and Sasha and 12-year-old daughter India Rose whom he shares with his wife Elsa Pataky.

