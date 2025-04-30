Joe Jonas reacts as fans misstate his height

Joe Jonas enters the chat as married couple argue over his height

Joe Jonas just left an unexpected response under a viral TikTok video about him.

The video showed a fangirl gushing about the singer and her desire to marry him, at which her husband interrupted her-- jokingly asking her to name something he loves as much as she loves Jonas, 35.

The woman fails to answer and slowly says, "I love Joe Jonas," at which the husband yells back, "You're my wife! We are married til death do us part!"

The Tiktok user Emmmily laughs in response, countering that the agreement changes if "Joe walks through that door."

The husband then insists that Jonas is only five-foot-three and he'll "fight his a**." "That's a promise," he added, leaving the fangirl visibly shocked.

In a shocking turn of events, Jonas actually took notice and commented, "Well I love you both and I’m 5’4 ok," although online searches state that Jonas is five-foot-seven.

The original poster replied instantly, saying, "I love you so much."

Fans also reacted to Jonas inserting himself into the couples' conversation, with one commenting, "Till Joe Jonas do us part," while another wrote, "Joe Jonas commenting on this is villain work."

A third user jokingly remarked, "She has big goals and I can appreciate her for it!"

Some recalled having similar conversations with their significant others. "I told my husband 'Yeah your arms are nice but they're no Joe Jonas' and we fought for like 3 days after," one said.

"At my friend’s wedding in her husband’s vows he literally said 'I know I’m only here because Joe Jonas wasn’t available,'" another added.

"My best friend broke up with her longterm boyfriend in high school because she didn’t love him as much as she loved Joe Jonas," a third person chimed in.